Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

KARD try to keep their cool in choreography-switch challenge for 'Dumb Litty'

One of 'NewsAde's favorite guests in the white room - KARD - have returned for another choreography switch challenged filled with laughter!

This time, KARD have come to keep their swag up while switching choreography parts with one another to their latest single, "Dumb Litty". The KARD members switched their positions as follows: J.seph → Jiwoo, Somin → B.M, Jiwoo → J.seph, and B.M → Somin.

Watch above to see which member totally got into character (B.M), which member laughed at their mistakes the most (Somin), and more!

