Former 'Produce X 101' contestants from Woollim prove their brotherhood is tighter than ever in 'Dazed'

Woollim boys Hwang Yun Seong, Kim Dong Yoon, and Joo Chang Wook of Mnet's 'Produce X 101' brought their youthful charms to the pages of 'Dazed' magazine!





Having received love for their tight-knit, brotherly bond during 'Produce X 101', Hwang Yun Seong, Kim Dong Yoon, and Joo Chang Wook showcased through their latest photoshoot that their bond is now tighter than ever, after the show's finale.





In their interview, the Woollim boys had no problems introducing the person next to them. Dong Yoon said, "Yun Seong hyung is our oldest hyung and leader. He's very strict during practice, but otherwise friendly." Yun Seong shared, "Chang Wook is a very playful dongsaeng. He's cute when he plays jokes. He has a bit of an emotional side, but also a serious side." Finally, Chang Wook commented, "Even though we would have been 'same-age friends' if we met in school, Dong Yoon still calls me 'hyung' because he has an early birthday. I kind of feel bad, but I also find him really cute, like I want him to be my real little brother."





The three trainees also revealed that they're very busy training and practicing, preparing for their debut. Dong Yoon remarked that he learned how much he lacked through 'Produce X 101', and is currently working hard to fill in those gaps he lacked.

Meanwhile, Hwang Yun Seong, Joo Chang Wook, and Kim Dong Yoon will be greeting fans soon alongside fellow trainees Lee Hyub, Kim Min Seo, and Lee Sung Joon through Woollim's 'W Project #4', coming September 2.



