Woollim Entertainment unveils 'W Project 4' member names in new logo teaser

Woollim Entertainment has released another moving logo teaser.

On August 14, Woollim Entertainment had uploaded a mysterious video introducing a brand new project called 'W Project 4'. Today, on August 19, the company released names of the members involved in the project, in another galactic motion video. The names spotted in the video are: Joo Chang Uk, Kim Min Seo, Kim Dong Yun, Hwang Yun Seong, Lee Sung Jun, and Lee Hyeop.

Are you excited to see these familiar boys from 'Produce X 101'? Stay tuned for updates.

