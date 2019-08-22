Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

Goo Hye Sun's latest essay book publication delayed in midst of divorce controversy

AKP STAFF

The publication of Goo Hye Sun's latest essay book has been delayed.

In the midst of her public divorce controversy with Ahn Jae Hyun, publishers have decided to push her upcoming essay release. A rep stated, "The Chuseok holiday is coming, and we also need to arrange the photos for the essay book. In any case, she has personal issues as well, so it seems right to push it back. We're currently discussing the schedule." Goo Hye Sun's upcoming essay is said to be written in dedication to pets and pet owners. 
 
The essay is described as a follow-up to the actress's novel 'Tears Are Heart-Shaped', which she released this past May. The romantic comedy novel based on Goo Hye Sun's dating experiences told the story of a woman with an extremely unpredictable personality and a man who can't help but become sucked into her undeniable charms.

In other news, wedding-themed cosmetics brand Merbliss has cut its ties with 2-year endorsement model Ahn Jae Hyun.

1

Canucks4Life
58 minutes ago

We all know that's not the real reason. Companies are all in this for the same thing to make a profit and there are consequences to our actions, this is one of them. Going tit for tat with each other in the public eye makes them both less marketable, hopefully they learn that quick so they don't loose it all. It is sad how this has turned out when this all could have been dealt with respectfully and behind closed doors. Apparently losing there careers over there need to be the victim is worth it for them.

0

Linlex
48 minutes ago

Fighting, Go Hye Sun!

