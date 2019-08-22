Grizzly x Kim Chung Ha reveal beautiful road trip MV for 'Run'

Idol group Grizzly and Kim Chung Ha have revealed the music video for their collaboration track "Run".



The beautiful MV follows the Grizzly members as they hit the road and enjoy the green around them. "Run" is a laid-back pop song with electronic rock vibes about wanting to run away from your troubles for the day.



Watch Grizzly x Kim Chung Ha's "Run" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.