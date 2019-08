Rocket Punch has released another MV teaser for "Bim Bam Bum".

As the Woollim Entertainment group's latest girl group, Rocket Punch is getting ready for their official debut with 1st mini-album 'Pink Punch'. In this second teaser, the girls show off their powerful choreography and dance amid a neon street setting. At the end, an unexpected animal surprisingly appears in front of the girls. What will happen next?

Rocket Punch will officially drop their debut album on August 7.