The Boyz are coming back with their 4th mini-album 'Dreamlike' and their highlight medley promises a fun end of summer listening experience.

This 6 track mini-album features songs of all genres, from reggae-pop to smooth R&B. The title track, "D.D.D", is a fun electropop dance song that urges listeners to 'dance dance dance'. The highlight medley also shows off a gorgeous montage of the members' teaser images.

Check out the medley above. What do you think of the songs?