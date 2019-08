The X1 boys are almost ready to debut with their first mini-album 'Emergency: Quantum Leap', and Cha Junho is the second member to showcase his concept images.

Cha Junho is showcasing both his innocent and charismatic charm in his two images. It seems like the group is going for a concept that shows all the members' opposite sides, leading fans to expect a stellar debut.

What do you think of Junho's concept photos?