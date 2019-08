Hayoung is ready to show off her solo artist chops with her solo mini-album 'OH!'.

She recently released her highlight medley and it exceeded all expectations. The 5 track album showcased Hayoung's vocals in acoustic ballads, smooth R&B, and more. We also get to hear features from Kanto and Babylon. Hayoung is charming and feminine in behind the scene clips of her photoshoot.

Check out the highlight medley above!