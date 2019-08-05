Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Jihyo's former comments on her ideal type come to light + said she likes reliable men

Jihyo's past comments on her ideal type have resurfaced after news of her relationship with Kang Daniel was revealed.

TWICE appeared on 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time' back in April of 2016 for an interview. The members were asked about their ideal types when Jihyo responded that she liked people who were "reliable and strong." 


Netizens are connecting the dots and see that Kang Daniel was the reliable ideal type that Jihyo was looking for! The two have been dating since the beginning of January and have been going on dates and supporting each other throughout their busy schedules. 

ggsone910


so are they being nicknamed the "god couple"??

Daniel wanted a woman he can learn from and Jihyo wanted a reliable man.

YAAAAS go after your ideal types loll

angeleyes967765


Gosh! They are so cute! Congrats!!!

