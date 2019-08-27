Upvote if you think more people should see this post! 127 Teaser Posted by germainej 1 day ago VIXX's Ravi stands by the ocean in 'Still Nirvana' MV teaser AKP STAFF Youtube VIXX's Ravi dropped his music video teaser for "Still Nirvana" featuring HAON and Xydo.In the MV teaser, Ravi finds himself by the beach as he enjoys the blue water and breeze. "Still Nirvana" is the title track of the VIXX member's 4th mixtape 'Nirvana II'.What do you think of Ravi's MV teaser? RaviHAONXYDOSTILL NIRVANA 0 958 Share 63% Upvoted
Log in to comment