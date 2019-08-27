VIXX's Ravi stands by the ocean in 'Still Nirvana' MV teaser

VIXX's Ravi dropped his music video teaser for "Still Nirvana" featuring HAON and Xydo.



In the MV teaser, Ravi finds himself by the beach as he enjoys the blue water and breeze. "Still Nirvana" is the title track of the VIXX member's 4th mixtape 'Nirvana II'.



What do you think of Ravi's MV teaser?