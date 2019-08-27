'Produce x 101' project group X1 have made their debut with "FLASH"!
Despite an alleged vote-rigging controversy, the 11-member group have officially made their debut with "FLASH" and their 1st mini-album 'Emergency: Quantum Leap'. In related news, X1 revealed their official fandom name and greeting ahead of their debut.
What do you think of X1's "FLASH"?
'Produce x 101's X1 'FLASH' in with debut MV!
