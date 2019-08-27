Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

'Produce x 101's X1 'FLASH' in with debut MV!

'Produce x 101' project group X1 have made their debut with "FLASH"!

Despite an alleged vote-rigging controversy, the 11-member group have officially made their debut with "FLASH" and their 1st mini-album 'Emergency: Quantum Leap'. In related news, X1 revealed their official fandom name and greeting ahead of their debut.

What do you think of X1's "FLASH"?



Lily87530 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

...I'm not sure, I don't want to sound mean, but it doesn't have any part that stings or sticks with you, I will give it a second listen, visually stunning indeed, I will make a general listen to the album, cause I actually want to give them a chance. I still don't like "X1ma" tho...

StepOut84 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

First of all, I thought it was good. But im just not that into it. I guess i expected too much because Energetic and La vie en Rose were super good. But maybe it'll grow on me.

