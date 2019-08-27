Chunjin tells fans he's retiring after MYTEEN's disbandment

Chunjin revealed he's retiring after MYTEEN's disbandment.



In a message to fans on August 27, Chunjin wrote, "When I think about the moments and memories the past 3 years, I feel regret for not giving my best even more and upset we can't spend more time together. After hearing the sudden disbandment news, I didn't know what to do. I didn't want to believe it, so I denied reality and considered it a dream."



He further revealed he was retiring as a singer, writing,"I worried a lot about how I should live now after running towards this goal in my teens and twenties only to have the results fade away so easily. I thought about trying again, but I couldn't gather confidence and courage so I'm letting go of my dream as a singer. I plan on walking my life path as Kim Sang Jin. I want to give my thanks and apologies to You"th who supported MYTEEN's Chunjin."



The Music Works announced MYTEEN was officially disbanding on August 21 after 2 years. In related news, former members Kim Kook Heon and Song Yoo Bin recently made their debut as a duo with "Blurry".

