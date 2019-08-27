Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

Chunjin tells fans he's retiring after MYTEEN's disbandment

AKP STAFF

Chunjin revealed he's retiring after MYTEEN's disbandment.

In a message to fans on August 27, Chunjin wrote, "When I think about the moments and memories the past 3 years, I feel regret for not giving my best even more and upset we can't spend more time together. After hearing the sudden disbandment news, I didn't know what to do. I didn't want to believe it, so I denied reality and considered it a dream."

He further revealed he was retiring as a singer, writing,"I worried a lot about how I should live now after running towards this goal in my teens and twenties only to have the results fade away so easily. I thought about trying again, but I couldn't gather confidence and courage so I'm letting go of my dream as a singer. I plan on walking my life path as Kim Sang Jin. I want to give my thanks and apologies to You"th who supported MYTEEN's Chunjin."

The Music Works announced MYTEEN was officially disbanding on August 21 after 2 years. In related news, former members Kim Kook Heon and Song Yoo Bin recently made their debut as a duo with "Blurry".

nnani
21 hours ago

No baby you shouldn't give up your dream. No, you should say "fuck this shit" and pull through. If you really want this and are determined you don't give up, you find a new company and prove Music Works wrong. You slap it in their face. :'( Baby please don't give up. Perhaps take time off rn because it was a shitty situation but don't give up your dream :'(.

minaqueen
19 hours ago

this is so sad bless him , i hope he knows how wonderful he is, and that none of this was his fault 😭

