Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Produce x 101' project group X1 reveal official greeting

'Produce x 101' project group X1 revealed their official greeting. 

Two days ago, X1 announced their official fandom name as "One It," and in the video below, the members shout out their official greeting, "Fly high X1." X1 are making their debut with their 1st mini album 'Emergency: Quantum Leap' on August 27 KST. 

What do you think of X1's official greeting?

Korine11 pts 15 minutes ago 1
15 minutes ago

Can someone tell me: does this group really last 5 years? what about getting back to their groups 2.5 years into contract?

eottoke11,045 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

based on the picture, son dong pyo doesn’t fit the concept. he looks like he’s hanging out with his older brother’s friends.

