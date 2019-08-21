'Produce x 101' project group X1 reveal official greeting

'Produce x 101' project group X1 revealed their official greeting.



Two days ago, X1 announced their official fandom name as "One It," and in the video below, the members shout out their official greeting, "Fly high X1." X1 are making their debut with their 1st mini album 'Emergency: Quantum Leap' on August 27 KST.



