'Produce x 101' project group X1 revealed their official greeting.
Two days ago, X1 announced their official fandom name as "One It," and in the video below, the members shout out their official greeting, "Fly high X1." X1 are making their debut with their 1st mini album 'Emergency: Quantum Leap' on August 27 KST.
What do you think of X1's official greeting?
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
8
7
Posted by1 hour ago
'Produce x 101' project group X1 reveal official greeting
'Produce x 101' project group X1 revealed their official greeting.
5 3,092 Share 53% Upvoted
Log in to comment