Mnet reveals intentions to hire professional team to investigate controversial vote counts from 'Produce X 101' finale

On July 26, Mnet released an additional statement in response to the voting count controversy from the final episode of 'Produce X 101'.

Despite the broadcasting station's previous statement, explaining that they chose to round up the percentages of votes from the final episode, netizens' anger and disbelief toward the final rankings of the trainees refuse to quiet. As a result, Mnet revealed, "First, we deeply apologize for causing such a controversy surrounding the voting results from the live broadcast of 'Produce X 101'. As the controversy continued, Mnet progressively investigated the vote counting process, but ultimately determined that there was a limit to how accurately we could reevaluate the process from our side. As a result, we plan to hire a professional team and request an official investigation. Mnet promises to participate in this investigation diligently, and also promise to take full responsibility where responsibility is due. Once again, we deeply apologize for causing a disturbance."





Meanwhile, some fans of 'Produce X 101' have banded together to possibly take legal action against Mnet regarding the vote count controversy involving the survival program's winning group, X1.