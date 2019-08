'Produce x 101' project group X1 revealed their official fandom name!

X1 are set to debut with their 1st mini-album 'Emergency: Quantum Leap' on August 27, but before then, X1 have revealed their official fandom name as One It. One It indicates 2 things: "we want X1" and the fact that "fans are one important love to X1."



What do you think of X1's fan club name, One It?