Lee Seung Gi is on a death hunt for revenge in 'Vagabond' teaser ver.2

SBS's new action-packed Fri-Sat drama 'Vagabond' has unveiled a jaw-dropping teaser ver. 2 ahead of its premiere!

In this thrilling 2nd teaser, male lead Cha Dal Gun (played by Lee Seung Gi) makes a chilling first impression as he vows revenge, pointing a menacing gun. The teaser then pans out to wide shots of the Moroccan desert, where a fiery battle ensues involving the covert black agent Go Hae Ri (played by Suzy), national intelligence chief officer Ki Tae Woong (Shin Sung Rok), and more.

Surrounding the mystery behind a deadly passenger plane crash, 'Vagabond' tells the story of a lone man who goes against the government in order to get his revenge for the loss of his name and family. Filmed and produced over the course of approximately a year with filming locations in Morocco, Portugal, and more, SBS's new Blockbuster weekend series 'Vagabond' premieres this September 20 at 10 PM KST.

Look forward to even more dramatic teasers for 'Vagabond', coming soon!