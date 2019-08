The Red Velvet members delight their fans whenever they post new videos or photos on their personal Instagram accounts. This time, member Joy is showcasing her sweet but sultry vocals as she covers song "Tango"

by Abir.

View this post on Instagram 새벽tango A post shared by Joy (@_imyour_joy) on Aug 12, 2019 at 8:16pm PDT

Joy shows off her charisma while performing the song. The caption reads 'tango in the early morning', implying that she was practicing late at night. Check out the cover above. What do you think of Joy's vocals?