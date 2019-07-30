Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2019-07-30

Kyung Li of Nine Muses decides not to renew with Star Empire

Singer/actress Kyung Li, who debuted as a member of Nine Muses back in 2012, will be parting ways with her label Star Empire after 7 years.

On July 31, Star Empire revealed in an official statement, "We notify that our exclusive contract with Kyung Li has come to an end as of July 31, 2019. We recently sat down with Kyung Li to discuss the topic of renewal in great depth, and ultimately, we will not be renewing with Kyung Li."

The label wrapped up by thanking Kyung Li for her hard work for the past 7 years, and asked fans to cheer her on in her future promotions. Best of luck to Kyung Li in her next steps. 

Can't blame her.

