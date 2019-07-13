Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

Gugudan's Mina opens up about dieting for 'Hotel Del Luna'

Gugudan's Mina opened up about dieting for tvN's new weekend drama 'Hotel Del Luna'.

Mina expressed, "Recently, I ate a lot while I was resting, and I've started a diet once again. I exercised seriously for the first time in my life recently, and I feel like it's healing to take a cold shower afterwards. For the first time, I've gotten a taste for exercise."

IU added, "Mina has lost a lot of weight since the beginning of filming, and she looks a lot more fitting for her role. Everyone on set praised her as well."  

'Hotel Del Luna', a drama about a hotel with ghostly clients and staff, premiered on July 13 KST.

