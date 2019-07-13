Gugudan's Mina opens up about dieting for 'Hotel Del Luna'

Gugudan's Mina opened up about dieting for tvN's new weekend drama 'Hotel Del Luna'.



Mina expressed, "Recently, I ate a lot while I was resting, and I've started a diet once again. I exercised seriously for the first time in my life recently, and I feel like it's healing to take a cold shower afterwards. For the first time, I've gotten a taste for exercise."



IU added, "Mina has lost a lot of weight since the beginning of filming, and she looks a lot more fitting for her role. Everyone on set praised her as well."

'Hotel Del Luna', a drama about a hotel with ghostly clients and staff, premiered on July 13 KST.

