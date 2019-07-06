Song Joong Ki's father sends regretful text message to acquaintances about son's divorce

It has been reported that Song Joong Ki's father has sent a mass text message to his acquaintances.

Following the news of Song Joong Ki filing divorce with Song Hye Kyo, the young actor's father has sent another series of text message to his friends, of words containing his feelings towards this unfortunate turn of events. As reported, Song Joong Ki's father had allegedly remained in his home due to shock, after initially receiving the news from online media outlets.

In the past, the father had made headlines for sending affectionate text messages to his friends promoting his daughter-in-law's drama.

However, after the news broke out, Song Joong Ki's father sent the following text message to his acquaintances:

"I am sorry that we must convey such unhappy news to you all of a sudden. I will regard all of this as a fault of mine and of Joong Ki's inadequacy, and we will try to come to a resolution in a diligent manner. Please stand by us and give us guidance. Wish you all good health and happy days."

In related news, a rumor erupted earlier today that casting companies had noticed the couple previously planning for pregnancy.