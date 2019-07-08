Jang Moon Bok to make acting debut through sitcom web drama

Jang Moon Bok is making his acting debut!



According to press sources, the idol rapper will be appearing in a tvN D Story web sitcom, where he will play the role of Min Dong Han, an Applied Music major and member of a university art club. Min Dong Han is a talented artist who is fairly popular on YouTube, but is more or less invisible to others in real life.



Meanwhile, Jang Moon Bok is also currently gearing up to make his idol debut through the four-member boy group Limitless, who will be releasing their first single "Dreamplay" on July 9 KST.



Stay tuned for Jang Moon Bok's web drama when it begins airing on July 12, and check out the trailer above!

