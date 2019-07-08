Ha Sung Woon makes solo comeback through dynamic 'Blue' MV

Ha Sung Woon is back with a new solo album!



On July 8, he released his second solo mini album 'BXXX,' featuring title track "Blue." Similar to his previous solo album 'My Moment,' the idol acted as both an artist and producer for the release.



"Blue" is a mid-tempo pop track with a lyrical introduction and a colorful EDM chorus that brightens the song's dark mood. In the video, saturated in blue, Ha Sung Woon is seen alone and deep in thought. However, the scenes of loneliness are often broken by impressive choreography.



Meanwhile, Ha Sung Woon will be beginning his promotions for the new album on the July 11 episode of Mnet's 'M! Countdown'.

Check out the music video for "Blue" above!