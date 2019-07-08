Ha Sung Woon shares thoughts on 'Produce X 101'; names Music Works' Kim Kook Heon as his pick

Ha Sung Woon is cheering on the contestants on 'Produce X 101'!





During the showcase for his second mini album 'BXXX,' he opened up about his thoughts on the current 'Produce' season from the perspective of a former member of 'Produce 101' season 2 project group Wanna One.



"I'm watching the program, and the trainees seem to be overthinking a lot. I was like that too," he confessed. "I was in the same position as these trainees, so it gives me good memories where I think 'I also had those same kinds of thoughts.'"



He then mentioned that he is particularly cheering for Music Works trainee Kim Kook Heon, who previously debuted through the group MYTEEN. However, he feels that all of the trainees are really hard workers, adding, "Honestly, when you're participating in 'Produce 101,' there's nothing you can do but work hard."



He then added that there were several times where he was not able to show what he wanted to show during season 2, adding that there are contestants this season that feel that way as well.





"It really hurts my heart, so to that degree, I want to support them. I want to cheer for all of the trainees," he expressed.



Meanwhile, Ha Sung Woon's second solo album is set for release on July 7 at 6 PM KST.

