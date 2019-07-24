IZ*ONE paint a rainbow in opening movie teaser for game 'Remember Z'

IZ*ONE have revealed an opening movie teaser for their upcoming game 'Remember Z'.



In the teaser video, the IZ*ONE members gather to paint a rainbow mural and introduce their handiwork afterwards. 'Remember Z' is the girl group's first ever phone app game, and it features the members as the main characters who look back on their high school days. It's scheduled to be released in Korean and Japanese on July 31 KST.