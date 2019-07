ATEEZ has officially unveiled their surprise music video!

On July 8, the group revealed the performance version video for the song "Aurora," a track off their latest album 'Treasure EP.3: One To All.' The music video runs with the song's sky theme, showing all eight members dancing under various beautiful skies - out in a field, standing on a bridge, and underneath a picturesque night sky setting.





Check out the full performance video above, and stay tuned for more ATEEZ news!