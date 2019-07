FENT's upcoming girl group FANATICS is making us wait for 'Sunday' in their first debut MV teaser!

The refreshing, colorful MV teaser is perfect for this summer with the FANATICS members taking their upbeat choreography outdoors on a basketball court. Made up of members Doah, Yoonhye, Chaelin, Sika, Doi, and Chiayi, FANATICS will be making their debut this August 6 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album, 'The Six'.



What do you think of FANATICS's debut sound so far?