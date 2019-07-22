DONGKIZ transform into chic ghost busters for fresh comeback single 'BlockBuster'

Rookie boy group DONGKIZ is back with a new song!



On July 22, the group released their second single "BlockBuster."





The main theme of the song's music video follows the classic Hollywood film franchise 'Ghostbusters.' In the video, the boys are working in their ghost busting headquarters when suddenly they receive an urgent call. They then all climb into the company car to head out to save a possessed little girl.



"BlockBuster" was produced by producer e.one, who has previously worked with AKB, Wanna One, TWICE, and EXO.



Meanwhile, DONGKIZ intends to actively promote the new single on music programs in the next coming weeks.

Check out the full music video for "BlockBuster" above!