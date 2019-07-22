Mnet reveals Kyung Joon, the 13th contestant of boy group survival competition 'World Klass'

The thirteenth contestant of Mnet's upcoming survival program 'World Klass' has been revealed!



On July 22, Kyung Joon's profile image was shared through 'World Klass's official VLIVE, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.



In the shared image, he has golden hair and a deep gaze, staring into the camera with a strong pose and facial expression. It also revealed that he is a trainee from Korea who specializes in rap.



After introducing all 20 contestants, Mnet's upcoming, global boy group survival program 'World Klass' will begin its mission of debuting a 10-member, worldwide idol group.

Catch the premiere of 'World Klass' some time this September!





