MAMAMOO, AOA, Lovelyz, Oh My Girl, (G)I-DLE, and Park Bom confirmed to compete in Mnet variety show 'Queendom'

Popular female idols MAMAMOO, AOA, Lovelyz, Oh My Girl, (G)I-DLE, and Park Bom are coming together for Mnet's new variety program 'Queendom.'

According to multiple press sources on July 22, the program will put the six teams head-to-head in a comeback battle, where each will release a new single on the same day at the same time and see which one reigns supreme on the charts.

Meanwhile, a 'coming soon' teaser video featuring the program's MC Lee Da Hee has been revealed through Mnet's official YouTube channel back on July 14.

'Queendom' is set to begin airing at the end of August.

  1. AOA
  2. (G)I-DLE
  3. Lovelyz
  4. MAMAMOO
  5. Oh My Girl
  6. Park Bom
cupidkyumi80 pts 17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago

I knew something was up when Oh My Girl said they'll be making an August comeback...

orangemaster339 pts 29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago

Kyaaa! Park Bom! I really love how she is so active right now. Lets keep supporting Bom.

