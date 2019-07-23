Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

D1CE reveal track list for 1st mini album 'Wake Up: Roll the World'

D1CE have revealed the track list for their 1st mini album 'Wake Up: Roll the World'.

The title track of their debut album is "Wake Up", and the album also includes "Intro: Roll the World", "dot", "Surprising", "Hands Up", and "U R". Fans can expect D1CE's album highlight medley on July 24 KST.

Take a look at the track list below!

  1. D1CE
  2. WAKE UP: ROLL THE WORLD
