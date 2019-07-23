D1CE reveal track list for 1st mini album 'Wake Up: Roll the World'

D1CE have revealed the track list for their 1st mini album 'Wake Up: Roll the World'.
The title track of their debut album is "Wake Up", and the album also includes "Intro: Roll the World", "dot", "Surprising", "Hands Up", and "U R". Fans can expect D1CE's album highlight medley on July 24 KST.
Take a look at the track list below!
