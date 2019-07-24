Taemin bleeds in red in 'Famous' MV teaser

Taemin has dropped his red-themed music video teaser for "Famous".



The MV teaser reveals the "Famous" beat as Taemin attempts to break free only to have a nose bleed in the end. "Famous" is the title song of the SHINee member's 3rd Japanese mini album of the same name, which fans can expect out on August 28 KST.



What do you think of Taemin's "Famous" teaser?



