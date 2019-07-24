Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

107

18

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Taemin bleeds in red in 'Famous' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

Taemin has dropped his red-themed music video teaser for "Famous".

The MV teaser reveals the "Famous" beat as Taemin attempts to break free only to have a nose bleed in the end. "Famous" is the title song of the SHINee member's 3rd Japanese mini album of the same name, which fans can expect out on August 28 KST.

What do you think of Taemin's "Famous" teaser? 

  1. Taemin
  2. FAMOUS
20 9,562 Share 86% Upvoted

11

gabe0245 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

Taemin's gun fetish lol.

Anyway I'm so excited for this!

Share

1 more reply

9

tvxqdom275 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

Another bop is coming👑

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND