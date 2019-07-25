A-Pink's Eunji teases self-written song that will be revealed at her summer concert

A-Pink's Eunji is making her mark on the industry as not only an idol but as a lyricist and vocalist as well.

The star released a short teaser video of her singing her self written ballad song that is bound to catch you straight in the feels. The simple instrumentation showcases Eun Ji's beautiful voice and you can tell that she really poured her heart and emotions into writing this song. It seems like this song is a special gift to her fans and will be revealed and performed and her summer concert 'yeoreum.i' which means summer child.

Check out the teaser above.