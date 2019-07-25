Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for July 14 to July 20

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from July 14 to July 20 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Ben - "Thank You For Goodbye" - 44,070,073 Points

2. Vibe - "Drunk On Love" - 41,661,385 Points

3. Song Haye - "Your Regards" - 36,149,716 Points

4. Melomance - "You&I" - 36,027,762 Points

5. Naomi Scott - "Speechless (Full)" - 32,244,905 Points

6. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love" - 30,638,152 Points

7. Anne Marie - "2002" - 29,682,721 Points

8. Heize ft. Giriboy - "We Don't Talk Together" - 29,533,306 Points

9. Kim Chung Ha - "Snapping" - 28,636,597 Points

10. Kim Na Young - "To Be Honest" - 27,457,891 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. DAY6 - 'The Book of Us _ Gravity'

2. Baekhyun - 'City Lights'

3. Baekyun - 'City Lights (Kihno Ver.)'

4. Pentagon - 'SUM(ME_R)'

5. Ha Sung Woon - 'BXXX'

6. ATEEZ - 'TREASURE EP.3 _ One To All'

7. SF9 - 'RPM'

8. KNK - 'KNK S/S COLLECTION'

9. GOT7 - 'SPINNING TOP _ BETWEEN SECURITY & INSECURITY'

10. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA'





< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love"

2. Vibe - "Drunk On Love"

3. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"



4. Song Haye - "Your Regards"

5. MC The Max - "Four Seasons"

6. Naomi Scott - "Speechless (Full)"



7. Paul Kim - "Me After You"

8. Ben - "Thank You For Goodbye"

9. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

10. Jang Bum Joon - "At Karaoke"



Source: Gaon

