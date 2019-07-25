Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

4

News
Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for July 14 to July 20

AKP STAFF

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from July 14 to July 20 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Ben - "Thank You For Goodbye" - 44,070,073 Points

2. Vibe - "Drunk On Love" - 41,661,385 Points

3. Song Haye - "Your Regards" - 36,149,716 Points

4. Melomance - "You&I" - 36,027,762 Points

5. Naomi Scott - "Speechless (Full)" - 32,244,905 Points

6. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love" - 30,638,152 Points

7. Anne Marie - "2002" - 29,682,721 Points

8. Heize ft. Giriboy - "We Don't Talk Together" - 29,533,306 Points

9. Kim Chung Ha - "Snapping" - 28,636,597 Points

10. Kim Na Young - "To Be Honest" - 27,457,891 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. DAY6 - 'The Book of Us _ Gravity' 

2. Baekhyun - 'City Lights'

3. Baekyun - 'City Lights (Kihno Ver.)'

4. Pentagon - 'SUM(ME_R)'

5. Ha Sung Woon - 'BXXX'

6. ATEEZ - 'TREASURE EP.3 _ One To All'

7. SF9 - 'RPM'

8. KNK - 'KNK S/S COLLECTION'

9. GOT7 - 'SPINNING TOP _ BETWEEN SECURITY & INSECURITY'

10. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA'

< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love"

2. Vibe - "Drunk On Love"

3. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"


4. Song Haye - "Your Regards"

5. MC The Max - "Four Seasons"

6. Naomi Scott - "Speechless (Full)"


7. Paul Kim - "Me After You"

8. Ben - "Thank You For Goodbye"

9. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

10. Jang Bum Joon - "At Karaoke"

Source: Gaon

  1. ATEEZ
  2. Ben
  3. BTS
  4. DAY6
  5. Baekhyun
  6. Giriboy
  7. GOT7
  8. Heize
  9. Kim Chung Ha
  10. Kim Na Young
  11. KNK
  12. Melomance
  13. Pentagon
  14. SF9
  15. Song Haye
  16. Vibe
  17. Ha Sung Woon
  18. GAON
  19. NAOMI SCOTT
  20. LIM JAE HYUN
  21. ANNE MARIE
1 1,079 Share 33% Upvoted

1

Jaehyuns_Fangir59 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

Ateez, Pentagon, and SF9 has had amazing songs lately! I bought Ateez's album already. I plan on getting SF9 and Pentagon's as well 😊 Also glad to see they're doing well on the charts!

Share
NCT Dream
NCT Dream releases MV for 'BOOM'
5 hours ago   18   5,888
NCT Dream
NCT Dream releases MV for 'BOOM'
5 hours ago   18   5,888
T.O.P
T.O.P and family say goodbye to their dog Alo
6 hours ago   24   18,809

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND