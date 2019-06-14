Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

EXO's Lay swims in digital 'Honey' MV!

EXO's Lay has dropped his music video for "Honey".

In the MV, Lay is relaxing in the bath after a long day until a digital bee sparks a journey into another dimension. As previously reported, Lay's digital single album 'Honey' will include both English and Chinese versions of the title track "Honey" and the English track "Amusement Park", which were both composed and written by the EXO member.

Check out Lay's "Honey" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.


Isratjahan174 pts 8 days ago
8 days ago

I loved honey but amusement park is my favourite.

Yushita141 pts 7 days ago
7 days ago

I love Honey. well done Lay!

