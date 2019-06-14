Stray Kids releases an UNVEIL: Track video teaser featuring Bang Chan for 'Road Not Taken'

Stray Kids continues to build anticipation for their upcoming mini-album, 'Clé 2 : Yellow Wood.'

The UNVEIL:TRACK video teaser features member Bang Chan using a DJ controller and keyboard to perform a snippet of "Road Not Taken." Fans are impressed by Bang Chan's skills as a live set performer. The song seems to be a hard-hitting and energetic dance song with electronic elements.

Their mini-album will be released on June 19. Check out the video above, are you excited for the Stray Kids comeback?