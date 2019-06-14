Yoochun seen sobbing heavily while apologizing at his trial

Yoochun and his fans were seen shedding tears in court.

The trial took place at the Suwon District court office on June 14. When asked what his occupation was, Yoochun hesitated before saying: "I used to be a celebrity." The seats for the trial were filled with reporters and fans of the former TVXQ/JYJ member.

His lawyer stated that "Park Yoochun acknowledges all his wrongdoings and is reflecting. He is sorry to his friends and family for attending the press conference with a lying heart" and that all Yoochun had left as a former celebrity was his family.



Inside the court, Yoochun sobbed heavily to the point where he couldn't pronounce his words very clearly as he read his letter of apology. He stated, "I cannot estimate how many tears I've shed seeing how greatly I disappointed my friends and family, who cried and worried for me after seeing me imprisoned, because of my wrongdoing. I felt shame."

He continued to state: "I feel that I have committed a huge sin. I will not live with a heart of bitterness and resentment and will live with a heart that is sorry for what I've done. I am embarrassed of myself. I am sorry that I caused so many people to worry."

Yoochun's final verdict hearing will be held on July 2. The prosecution is seeking a 1.5-year sentence.