Noir's Yeonkuk gives a preview of upcoming track 'Doom Doom' in teaser video

Noir's Yeonkuk has given a preview of his upcoming track "Doom Doom", and his veiled teaser image has also been released.



In the teaser above, Yeonkuk draws something on the chalkboard, and it's revealed to be a cute note with the words "Doom Doom". As with Yunsung, Seunghoon, and Junyong's teasers, fans also get a snippet of Noir's upcoming title track "Doom Doom" from their 3rd mini album 'ABYSS'.



'ABYSS' will be fully out on June 12. Stay tuned for updates.

