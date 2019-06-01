Noir's Junyong gives a preview of upcoming track 'Doom Doom' in teaser video

It's Noir Junyong's turn to give a preview of his upcoming track "Doom Doom" in a teaser video.
Junyong transforms into a robot, using sound effects including "Doom Doom" to entertain fans. As with Yunsung and Seunghoon's teasers, fans also get a snippet of Noir's upcoming title track "Doom Doom" from their 3rd mini album 'ABYSS'.
'ABYSS' will be fully out on June 12. Stay tuned for updates.
