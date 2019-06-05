Noir's Siha gives a preview of upcoming track 'Doom Doom' in teaser video

Noir's Siha is featured in the latest teaser video for "Doom Doom".



In the teaser video, Siha walks along only to find his member on the floor and resuscitate him with a "Doom Doom". As with Yunsung, Seunghoon, Junyong, and Yeonkuk's teasers, fans also get a snippet of Noir's upcoming title track "Doom Doom" from their 3rd mini album 'ABYSS'.



'ABYSS' will be fully out on June 12. Stay tuned for updates, and check out Noir's spot teaser if you missed it.

