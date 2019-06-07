Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

12

3

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 15 days ago

Noir's Daewoon teases upcoming track 'Doom Doom' in clip

AKP STAFF

Noir's Daewoon is next up for the group's teaser videos for "Doom Doom".

In the teaser video, Daewoon creates a makeshift drum set with folding chairs for a cute teaser of "Doom Doom". As with Yunsung, Seunghoon, JunyongYeonkuk, and Siha's teasers, fans also get a snippet of Noir's upcoming title track "Doom Doom" from their 3rd mini album 'ABYSS'.

'ABYSS' will be fully out on June 12. Stay tuned for updates, and check out Noir's spot teaser if you missed it.

  1. Noir
  2. DAEWOON
  3. DOOM DOOM
0 824 Share 80% Upvoted
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,667

allkpop in your Inbox