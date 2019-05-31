Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Noir's Seunghoon gives a preview of upcoming track 'Doom Doom' in teaser video

Noir member Seunghoon is the next member to give a preview of "Doom Doom".

Seunghoon states, "I'm hitting you. Doom Doom," and opens up both of his hands. As with Yunsung's teaser video, fans also get a snippet of Noir's upcoming title track "Doom Doom" from their 3rd mini album 'ABYSS'.

'ABYSS' will be fully out on June 12. Stay tuned for updates.

