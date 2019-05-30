Noir's Yunsung teases upcoming track 'Doom Doom' in teaser video

Noir member Yunsung is featured in the group's latest teaser video for "Doom Doom".



Yunsung makes a silly knock knock joke for the track, stating, "The weather is so good today. If it's this good, then would it be enough to knock on your heart like 'Doom Doom,'" and then starts laughing. Fans also get a snippet of Noir's upcoming title track "Doom Doom" from their 3rd mini album 'ABYSS'.



'ABYSS' will be fully out on June 12. Stay tuned for updates.