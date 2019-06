JYP is really feeding all their fans with constant activities for all their groups and GOT7 is no exception.

The boy group has released a beautiful MV for their song "Love Loop" ahead of the release of their mini-album also titled 'Love Loop,' which will be released on July 31. The boys dance beautifully to the emotional pop song and the beautiful animations just add to the overall aesthetic.

Check out the MV above! Are you excited to hear GOT7's new mini-album?