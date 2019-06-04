BoA has released her music video for "Feedback"!
The MV takes BoA through a geometric wonderland, where she meets up with friends and more. Her new single "Feedback" featuring Nuksal is about wanting to hear someone's genuine feedback instead of what they think you'd like to hear.
Check out BoA's "Feedback" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
BoA wants 'Feedback' in energetic MV
