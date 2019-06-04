Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

BoA wants 'Feedback' in energetic MV

BoA has released her music video for "Feedback"!

The MV takes BoA through a geometric wonderland, where she meets up with friends and more. Her new single "Feedback" featuring Nuksal is about wanting to hear someone's genuine feedback instead of what they think you'd like to hear.

Check out BoA's "Feedback" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

hiroonakamura573 pts 18 days ago
18 days ago

thumbs up to her for not having a boring intro to the MV like everyone else. I hate starting an MV and then having to forward 30-60 seconds just to get to where the song starts

Grimjester100 pts 18 days ago
18 days ago

main outfit (1min in) = needs new stylist she looks like she stole clothes from walmart and put it on top of each other. is my feedback.

