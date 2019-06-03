Woo Do Hwan confirmed to star alongside Kim Go Eun and Lee Min Ho in new drama series ‘The King: The Eternal Monarch’





Woo Do Hwan has been cast as another lead character in the upcoming drama series ‘The King: The Eternal Monarch’. The drama, which is slated for release in the first half of 2020, is one of the most highly anticipated series for next year. The production reunites ‘Heirs’ and ‘Goblin’ writer Kim Eun Sook with Kim Go Eun and Lee Min Ho, who are the other two confirmed leads of the show.

Woo Do Hwan will be playing two characters as ‘The King: The Eternal Monarch’ takes place in two parallel worlds. His character, Jo Eun Seop, seems to be an ordinary social service worker, but in another time serves as a bodyguard to the Korean emperor, Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho). Writer Kim Eun Sook is known to have propelled many male actors to the peak of their popularity, which makes this a potentially career-defining role for the actor.



Woo Do Hwan has previously starred in ‘Great Temptation’ alongside Red Velvet’s Joy and is set to star across AOA’s Seolhyun in the upcoming series, ‘My Country’.