Members introduce their roles + get in arguments in 7-minute preview for 'Kang's Kitchen 2'

tvN's 'Kang's Kitchen 2' released a lengthy preview for the fans.

The 'New Journey to the West' spinoff is coming back. This time, a bunshik restaurant was open in Geyongju.



Kang Ho Dong took charge of the noodles, Ahn Jae Hyun the tteokbokki, Eun Ji Won the dessert, Song Min Ho also the dessert, Lee Soo Geun the dishes, and part-timer P.O. took care of Lee Soo Geun and more.

As always, chef Kang Ho Dong and the rest emphasize the importance of maintaining a 'happy kitchen' but tension rises and frustration erupts during restaurant operation.

The first episode of 'Kang's Kitchen 2' is set to air on May 31. In the meantime, enjoy the 7-minute preview above.

