MONSTA X's Jooheon tears up talking about how he used to train with 'PD X 101's Park Sun Ho

MONSTA X's Jooheon talked about his special relationship with Park Sun Ho.

The May 24 airing of Mnet's 'Produce X 101' continued to show the trainees in the group battle. During group battle practice, Jooheon appeared as a special trainer. When he stepped into the practice room for Seventeen's "Adore U" team, he said, "There's someone that stands out to me."





Park Sun Ho, currently a sidusHQ trainee, used to train under Starship Entertainment. He was even part of MONSTA X's debut group.

In the interview, Jooheon said, "Sun Ho hyung used to be on my team. We have spent a good time together with laughter." Jooheon couldn't continue speaking and ultimately teared up. He said, "I'm thankful he's continuing without losing passion."



Back in the practice room, Jooheon suddenly got up from his seat and exchanged warm hugs with Park Sun Ho.