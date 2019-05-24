Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 29 days ago

MONSTA X's Jooheon tears up talking about how he used to train with 'PD X 101's Park Sun Ho

MONSTA X's Jooheon talked about his special relationship with Park Sun Ho

The May 24 airing of Mnet's 'Produce X 101' continued to show the trainees in the group battle. During group battle practice, Jooheon appeared as a special trainer. When he stepped into the practice room for Seventeen's "Adore U" team, he said, "There's someone that stands out to me."


Park Sun Ho, currently a sidusHQ trainee, used to train under Starship Entertainment. He was even part of MONSTA X's debut group. 

In the interview, Jooheon said, "Sun Ho hyung used to be on my team. We have spent a good time together with laughter." Jooheon couldn't continue speaking and ultimately teared up. He said, "I'm thankful he's continuing without losing passion."

Back in the practice room, Jooheon suddenly got up from his seat and exchanged warm hugs with Park Sun Ho. 

natilly345 pts 28 days ago 1
28 days ago

I really want SunHo to make it into the final lineup please, his audition made me so sad knowing what he's been through and watching his peers debut one after one whilst he's still out here chasing his dreams :( SunHo Fighting !!

GoldPen (Banned)378 pts 29 days ago 0
29 days ago

This is why (Jooheon) Joohoney is such a wonderful human being.

