GOT7 released a hilarious choreography switch version of their latest title track, "ECLIPSE"!

The boys switched parts with one another as follows:

Mark > BamBam

Youngjae > Mark

JB > Jinyoung

BamBam > JB

Jackson > Youngjae

Yugyeom > Yugyeom

Jinyoung > Jackson

From start to finish, the members couldn't contain their laughs as they tried their hardest to fill the shoes of their fellow members!

Watch the hilarious dance clip above.