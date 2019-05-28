Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Giant Pink & Red Velvet's Yeri release two images for 'Tuesday Over Monday' ahead of song release

Giant Pink's new song, featuring Yeri, will be released later today!

At noon KST, the song "Tuesday Over Monday (feat. Red Velvet's Yeri)" will be released worldwide. Following its report, the collaboration between Red Velvet's maknae and her labelmate has been gaining attention for its unexpectedness. After winning the third season of Mnet's 'Unpretty Rapstar', Giant Pink had signed with AIKM (All In Know Is Music) for the first time under SM Entertainment

Check out the two images of Yeri and Giant Pink above and below. Are you excited for the big release? Only a few hours to go!

IM PUMPED

Yow!!!! My name is YR 😎

